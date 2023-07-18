When Jasmin Brunette tried out welding for work experience in Year 10, she never imagined just how far it would take her.
Fast forward to present day, the 17-year-old student is completing an apprenticeship at Acora in Eden, while studying a Certificate III in engineering and fabrication trade with TAFE NSW.
The Year 12 Eden Marine High School student leads a busy life between working as a welder and fabricator one day a week, while attending high school and preparing for her HSC trial exams.
If that wasn't enough, Jasmin was also named the School Based Apprentice of the Year in the 2023 NSW Training Awards for the Illawarra and South East NSW Region.
Jasmin said she'd been nominated for the award by her careers adviser at Eden Marine High School, Michelle Bond.
"She nominated me and then I was asked to attend the award ceremony at Wollongong with all the other finalists," she said.
Two weeks after the awards ceremony she was invited to a careers day in Wollongong, which Jasmin said opened her eyes to other potential pathways and the opportunity to become an ambassador for young women in the trade.
"It was such an awesome moment and it's made me realise I can build myself a career from such a young age, once I'm a qualified welder, which will be by the age of 21," she said.
Jasmin said she was interested in the possibility of becoming an ambassador with NSW Training, as she felt passionate about getting the word out and encouraging other girls to give the trade a go.
"I want to tell any girl who is interested to go for it, don't wait. It's not scary, it's awesome," she said.
"Don't ever pass up an opportunity, just give it a try because it might lead to something great."
While at the careers day Jasmin noticed there was one job in particular that combined her love of the ocean and her passion for building things.
"I realised I could look into so many different trades which included underwater welding which I'm enthusiastic to pursue with my passion for underwater diving."
Jasmin said looking back on when she first started her welding work experience, she didn't know how much she'd love it.
"The first day I was a bit unsure and it was a bit awkward being the only girl but by day two we were all mates getting along and everyone's been very inclusive," she said.
Jasmin said she'd always enjoyed building things with her dad while she was growing up but when she looked to her future she had initially imagined a very different career path.
"When I was younger I always thought I'd become a beauty practitioner, but then I was offered the work experience at a welding place in Eden and I just thought 'why not?'" she said.
I had the opportunity to try it out so I thought I may as well do it and if I don't like it, I don't like it ... but I absolutely loved it!- Jasmin Brunette
Jasmin said she was passionate about welding now and found it increasingly fascinating to learn the trade.
Looking ahead Jasmin will be preparing herself for an interview for the state level award in the NSW Training Awards, while also doing her HSC trail exam preparations.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
