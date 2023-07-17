Police searching for Cooma prison escapee

Police are appealing for information to locate an inmate who escaped from a minimum-security correction facility in the state's south.
James White, 21, was last seen at a correctional facility in Cooma, about 4.40pm Monday, July 17.
Officers attached to Monaro Police District were notified and have been conducting inquiries to locate him.
Mr White is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, light build,165cm-170cm tall, with black hair.
He was last seen wearing a hi-vis orange jacket, light coloured shirt, and shorts.
He may be travelling to Guildford or Sydney.
Anyone who sees Mr White is urged not to approach him but to contact Triple Zero(000) immediately.
Anyone with information about the escapee's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.
