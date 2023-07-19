It has taken a long time but stages one and two of Murrah Hall's metamorphosis are complete.
Longstanding Murrah Hall president Howard Stanley said it had taken almost 20 years to get where they are now.
In June 2018 the historic hall received $70,000 from the NSW government's Regional Cultural Fund for a portable public address system, digital lighting for live music and theatre and a website.
In late 2022, the hall applied for funding for the second stage of its metamorphosis - Better Viewing, Safer Sound.
Its successful application to Create NSW's Creative Capital and Minor Works Round Two has paid for 16 All Terrain portable staging units and the purchase and installation of 'invisible floating pads'.
These pads improve the hall's acoustics and lessen reverberation.
The pads also make electrified sound safer and acoustic sound, including speech, clearer, especially for the hearing impaired.
Mr Stanley said the two stages make the Murrah Hall the "most professionally resourced, safest and clearest sounding community venue in south east NSW".
The portable indoor/outdoor staging is a wider community win.
Professional hire for that equipment is expensive and distant.
That limits community groups' choices of how and what kinds of events they can have.
Murrah Hall's indoor/outdoor staging means people can now hold a fundraising fashion show, performance staging or audience seating for theatre and dance groups and an outdoor stage(s) for announcements or entertainment.
The Murrah committee will make these units available at very low cost to other community and not-for-profit groups.
Cobargo Folk Festival has already booked them for next year's festival.
Mr Stanley thanked Create NSW and earlier, the Mumbulla Foundation, for making their cultural infrastructure funding available to remote and rural, disaster-affected areas like the Murrah.
"This enables us to attract more artists to play for perform here and, just as importantly, to give our audiences the professional production standards they deserve."
"We also thank the artists, community groups and Bega Valley Shire Council especially who wrote so eloquently in our support for the cultural equipment which is so vital to our social, cultural community health," Mr Stanley said.
He further thanked BVSC for funding a volunteer and trade mix to prepare, repair and paint the hall and its surrounds.
"With the hall looking better than it has in a very long time and with its latest acquisitions, it's more than ready for its 120th birthday celebrations in September, later this year," Mr Stanley said.
