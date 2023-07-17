The winter school holidays Junior Fishing Competition culminated with an outstanding 230 Junior and Small Fry Anglers registered to fish.
The two children's fishing workshops were an overwhelming success with close to 60 participants learning the basics about knots, rods and tackle through lessons from senior members, both in the clubhouse and off the Merimbula Lake shoreline.
So what were the results: firstly good weather. For some the fishing was difficult with lots of undersize fish about and the larger legal size a little more difficult to land.
Five prizes were given out to junior winners. Following the place prize giving, were five mystery length prizes of a valuable rod and reel combo based on a pre determined length.
Then came the main attraction of the day where every angler in the competition who presented a fish participated in a lucky draw for a rod and reel combo or tackle box.
Thanks to a grant from The Recreational Fishing Trust and very generous sponsorship from Tackle World, Boss Outdoor and Flooring Xtra, we saw prizes and fishing equipment valued in excess of $5000 distributed to our junior and small fry anglers.
With improving weather conditions we have reports of yellowfin as well as bluefin tuna out from Green Cape. There are blue-eye and hapuku to be had from deep dropping but it can be difficult with strong currents at depth.
Even though water temperatures near shore have dropped there are still lots of ocean flathead to be taken. Try straight out from Kianniny at 16 fathoms as well as the usual spot out from the Tura Beach Golf Course at 20 fathoms.
There are also snapper and morwong off Lennards, Boyds Tower and Mowarry.
Australian salmon continue to enter the Merimbula Lake channel and swarm up near Mitchies jetty but now have also entered the Pambula Lake system. The salmon also frequent Bithrys the inlet to Wapengo Lake. Some really great fish may be taken on soft plastics, silver spinners and pilchard bait and fish up to 70cm have been reported. The salmon are accompanied by some big tailor, and kingfish.
Bream activity is increasing as the waters cool and some good results have been reported from along the rocky edge of the Bega River on the way up to Thompsons. You really do need nippers to get the bream active. At Merimbula the oyster leases are productive as well as the western side drop off. Best results from pink to red soft plastics.
Salmon and tailor can be taken in the Merimbula Top Lake by casting and trolling silver lures. A few dusky flathead, tailor, salmon and trevally can be taken from sand spit south of the Top Lake boat hire.
The club will be open on Friday 21 July from 6pm. Visitors are very welcome. Enjoy the club's ambience, friendship and lovely views. There is also the fishing report together with very competitive bar prices. Club stalwart Darragh Reynolds is your scheduled host.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
