It is a show that has been in the making for 25 years and it's on at Murrah Hall.
The new production 'I Just Want to Dance with Words' will be performed by long-term Murrah Hall president Howard Stanley.
Mr Stanley's professional relationship with the director, Adrian Guthrie, stretches back nearly 50 years.
Mr Guthrie said they had looked at the material before and staged a show based on it in Melbourne in 1998.
"We later talked about again staging a new version of this gorgeous, funny stuff but we just couldn't do it at the time."
Mr Stanley then moved to the Far South Coast while Mr Guthrie headed to the Far North Coast via Adelaide.
Mr Stanley said the show was their way of making an aesthetic contribution to recovery by making something beautiful.
"We both want to talk to an audience who have lived through the things that we have just lived through," said Mr Guthrie who lost his house in the Black Summer bushfires.
"Although it's nothing to do with fires or floods, the show takes us on a roller-coast ride that we can relate to, especially for all of us who have been through these unexpected and life challenging events of the last few years."
They hope that based on a successful season at Murrah Hall, the first Theatre Season there since 2019, they can reach out and tour to other small and remote disaster-affected communities in NSW.
In the distant past Mr Stanley's day job was managing a bookshop.
There he discovered the Swiss author Robert Walser.
While relatively unknown, Mr Walser's work in the first half of the 20th century impressed his contemporaries and Mr Stanley.
"Walser's words are playful and self-effacing, deceptively genial and mawkish by turns, setting up then deftly executing the verbal equivalent of the face-plant or a neatly executed pirouette en pointe that takes off and flies inexplicably across the room," Mr Stanley said.
Mr Guthrie said the powerful solo performance is both funny and acutely measured in its representation of the inner world of an outsider.
"It is a journey that offers amusement, consternation, regret, consolation, surprise and even elation," he said.
The 70-minute play includes ironic partial nudity - arms, legs, feet, face and bits of upper torso.
The play will be staged at 7.30pm Thursday to Saturday and 3pm on Sundays from July 20-30.
Tickets cost $25 ($20 concession).
