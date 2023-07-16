Bega District News
There will be eight performances at Murrah Hall from July 20-30

July 17 2023 - 9:50am
Long time Murrah Hall president Howard Stanley is the solo performer in Murrah Hall's latest production, 'I Just Want to Dance with Words'. There are just eight performances from July 20-July 30. Picture by Marion Williams.
It is a show that has been in the making for 25 years and it's on at Murrah Hall.

