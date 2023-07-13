Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Have Your Say
Free

Local MPs Dr Michael Holland, Kristy McBain organised the forum

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated July 13 2023 - 4:43pm, first published 4:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Under its preferred proposal, Transport for NSW will close Wallaga Lake Bridge to vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists for four and a half months. File picture
Under its preferred proposal, Transport for NSW will close Wallaga Lake Bridge to vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists for four and a half months. File picture

People affected by the proposed closure of Wallaga Lake Bridge are encouraged to attend a community forum to voice their concerns.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.