People affected by the proposed closure of Wallaga Lake Bridge are encouraged to attend a community forum to voice their concerns.
Member for Bega Dr Michael Holland and Member for Eden-Monaro Kristy McBain have arranged for senior representatives from Transport for NSW to be in Bermagui on Tuesday, July 25, to hear first-hand from people impacted by the proposed closure.
The meeting will be held from 5.30pm to 7.30pm at the Bermagui Country Club.
Dr Holland is also encouraging people in the Bega electorate to write to him with their concerns at bega@parliament.nsw.gov.au or call his office so that he can convey them to the NSW government.
In late May Transport for NSW outlined two proposals for conducting essential repairs and maintenance to the bridge that connects Bermagui to surrounding areas including Tilba, Narooma, Mystery Bay and Dalmeny.
Transport for NSW's preferred option is for total construction duration of around eight months, weather permitting, with the bridge totally closed to vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists for four and a half months, including February and March which would impact the crucial Easter tourism period for Bermagui.
The four and a half month closure would affect three major events in Bermagui - ReBoot in Bermagui, Sculpture Bermagui and Four Winds - that were designed to bring visitors to the region outside the peak summer period.
The other proposal is for a total construction duration of 11 months with the bridge totally closed in June and July 2024.
This option, unlike the preferred proposal, "allows connectivity to schools to be maintained", Transport for NSW said.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui.
