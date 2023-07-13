Eden Tigers celebrate wins and two serious injuries

It was a tight game at Bombala on the weekend which resulted in wins and losses being keenly felt across the Eden Tigers Rugby League Club.
While the first grade Eden Tigers team had an impressive win of 24-8 points against Bombala, a couple of their key players suffered injuries during the game.
The game hosted in Bombala on Saturday July 8 started at 2.30pm, with conditions being fairly tolerable at 10 to 12 degrees and a bit of sunshine.
"We were expecting it to be a lot worse up there and while it was blowing a gale it was pretty manageable conditions," Eden Tigers first grade captain coach, Adrian Purtell said.
Mr Purtell said he had been really pleased with his team's overall performance.
"I think Bombala is a really hard place to go and play footy at in the middle of winter and we had a couple of guys missing as well. So execution wasn't great," he said.
Mr Purtell said they had made a lot of errors during the game however their defence had been on point and he was "really pleased with our efforts as a team".
"We made so many errors and put a lot of pressure on ourselves defensively but the players kept turning up and had each other's back," he said.
Mr Purtell said the team would be taking these lessons as they moved forward into the finals which he thinks should help tidy up their attack strategy.
The game was a tight contest between the Eden and Bombala teams and by halftime, the points stood with Eden sitting at 10 points and Bombala on eight.
"We had a pretty strong wind in the first half so we didn't make the most of it, but you know, we got a couple of tries late so it was actually a pretty close game," Mr Purtell said.
"Even though the scoreboard read 24 to 8, it was a pretty tight contest and we only made it in the back end of the game, once we'd defended a heap of sets," he added.
During the game the Eden Tigers also saw two of their players leave the field from injuries sustained during the game.
Mr Purtell said they were still waiting to hear back about the extent of their injury for their player Elvis Tui - known as Kev.
Meanwhile their player Joel Grewar had sustained a serious injury that meant he wouldn't be able to play for a considerable amount of time.
"I think Joel has unfortunately done some pretty bad damage to his knee and it looks like for the moment, he'll be out for a while," Mr Purtell said.
"They're both key players and big parts of our team so it's really unfortunate that neither guy can play, but we're still waiting to hear back from the scans."
The Bombala game on Saturday July 8 was the twelfth round of the season for the group 16 competition of Rugby League games in the Far South Coast.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
