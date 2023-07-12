On Tuesday, July 4, a stableford competition, nominally off the blue tees, was won by Ivan Culliver in A grade with 39 points, ahead of Ken O'Meara on 38 points. In B grade, David Velicki won with 41 points, on a count back from Ben Kirk, also on 41 points. In C grade John Postance won with 36 points, on a count back from Geoff Easton, also on 36 points.