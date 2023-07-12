In an exciting finish to the 2023 Men's Foursomes Championship (27 Holes) on Sunday, July 9, two pairs finished the event with a gross total of 117 which meant a sudden death playoff was required to decide a winner.
On the 28th hole Justin Trethewey and Josh Mawby prevailed and won the event from Brad Foster and Michael Coulter.
Rob Staite and Scott Richardson finished with 118 and failed by a single shot to make it a 3-way playoff. However, with their nett score of 110 they were victorious in the Nett Championship over Gary Cook and Brodie Cook.
On Saturday, July 8 Tura Beach men played a stableford competition, nominally off the white tees and in windy conditions.
The winner in A grade was Rod Caldwell with a score of 36 points, on a count back from Jeff Nicol, also on 36 points.
B grade was won by Steen Gyrn with 38 points ahead of Graham Brown on 34 points.
C grade was won by Gerd Jacobsen with 39 points ahead of Ross Smith with 35 points.
Nearest the Pin on the Splash n Dash 3rd hole was won by Mark Jorgensen. William Fleet won on the Goodall's 5th, Steen Gyrn won the Wheelers 9th and Minh Nguyen won on the Golden Shot 13th. Rod Caldwell won the Bega Cheese 17th.
The ball competition went to 31 points. Steen Gyrn had an eagle on the par 5 18th hole.
On Tuesday, July 4, a stableford competition, nominally off the blue tees, was won by Ivan Culliver in A grade with 39 points, ahead of Ken O'Meara on 38 points. In B grade, David Velicki won with 41 points, on a count back from Ben Kirk, also on 41 points. In C grade John Postance won with 36 points, on a count back from Geoff Easton, also on 36 points.
Nearest the Pin was won by Martin Lazzari on the Arcuthe 3rd, David McAloney on the TBCC 5th, Aaron Bashford won the MorMors 9th (with 93cm) and Murray Crooks won the Golden Shot 13th. Andrew Kew won the Bega Cheese 17th. The ball competition went to 33 points.
