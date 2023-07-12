Bega District News
Djinama Yilaga wants to join Alice Springs' Desert Song Festival

By Marion Williams
Updated July 13 2023 - 12:42pm, first published July 12 2023 - 12:42pm
Intergenerational Yuin choir Djinama Yilaga has been invited to perform five times at the 10-day Desert Song Festival in Alice Springs in September and needs to raise $50,000 to take 17 people there. Picture by David Rogers.
Intergenerational Yuin choir Djinama Yilaga needs to raise $50,000 to perform in Dhurga language at the Desert Song Festival in Alice Springs in September.

