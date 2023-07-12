Bega District News
Sydney's Liquid Design designed Narooma mixed-use development

By Marion Williams
Updated July 13 2023 - 10:55am, first published 9:00am
The development at 123 Wagonga Street and 121 Campbell Street includes 11 residential apartments, six commercial units and three serviced apartments for tourists and visitors. Picture courtesy of Liquid Design.
Narooma will get much-needed housing stock and the town's main street will get a facelift if a $16.3 million development goes ahead at 123 Wagonga Street and 121 Campbell Street.

