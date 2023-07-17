Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

As the homeless battle the cold, community leaders ask why is Eden's Nullica Lodge aged care home sitting empty

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated July 17 2023 - 4:18pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chairperson of the Eden Recovery and Resilience Alliance, Carina Severs is concerned about the future of the empty Nullica Lodge. Picture supplied
Chairperson of the Eden Recovery and Resilience Alliance, Carina Severs is concerned about the future of the empty Nullica Lodge. Picture supplied

While people continue to live in tents and caravans following the bushfires of 2019/20, the sight of the empty Nullica Lodge aged care home is fueling anger, and fear that a change of use for the land RSL LifeCare leases from Crown Lands, is in the offing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.