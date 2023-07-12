Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

NSW figure champion Seville Ford takes home gold and silver

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated July 12 2023 - 4:49pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merimbula's Seville Ford brings home two gold medals and silver from IFBB Pro League's 2023 state and national championships. Picture by Naeflex Photography.
Merimbula's Seville Ford brings home two gold medals and silver from IFBB Pro League's 2023 state and national championships. Picture by Naeflex Photography.

It's one thing to win gold at the IFBB (International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation) Pro League Sydney championships, its a whole other ball game to do it in your first season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.