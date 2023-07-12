It's one thing to win gold at the IFBB (International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation) Pro League Sydney championships, its a whole other ball game to do it in your first season.
Merimbula's award winning bodybuilder, Seville Ford, began her nine month preparations for her figure debut with the IFBB Pro League in August 2022.
During her months of preparations Seville maintained a hyper-focused work ethic, which saw her maximise her training, food intake, hydration and sleep.
This saw her bring a bigger and better package to impress the judges at the 2023 Sydney Championship Women's Show on April 23.
Seville said the highlight of the show hadn't actually been winning first place in her category, but hearing the head of the IFBB Federation Australia, Tony Doherty, praise her for her figure, something she said was worth more than its weight in gold.
To hear Tony say 'this is the definition of figure, we've never seen anything like this in Australia', just did it for me- Seville Ford
Competing against 12 other figure athletes, Seville found herself surrounded by some of the best and said she'd never felt more pumped.
"This is the most competitive federation and it being my first season with them, I had a lot to prepare for but when you're suddenly on stage, it's an incredible feeling," she said.
Seville said the preparation and lead up to her first show for the season had gone exactly according to plan.
"I was so proud to stand on that stage and deliver everything I've worked towards, it was a dream come true," she said.
Seville's golden win at the state championships in Sydney earned her a spot in the nation-wide championships hosted in Queensland the following week.
While things didn't go according to plan with the one hour delay of the second show, Seville still scored second place in the country.
Seville said this experience had served as a lesson that would serve for future competitions.
"It's natural to feel disappointed but you can't expect to win just because you worked hard, because everyone else has worked hard to get there," she said.
Seville explained that the true reward of bodybuilding was seeing the final result wherein you can celebrate and learn from all the work you put in and see what went well and what didn't.
"You learn much more about yourself, how to break through new barriers and these lessons are important and that's the true reward you get from every time you do a prep," she said.
Looking back on the overall experience Seville said she was very proud of herself for having achieved more than she had initially set out to do.
"I literally ticked every single box that I had set myself," she said.
Seville said she would be sharing some explosive news soon regarding her next move in her body building journey and it would certainly "make some noise".
"What's next is going to be the absolute bomb. The fuse is lit, it just hasn't gone off yet," she said.
Seville said the news would come as a surprise but that it was going to happen soon and it was going to be "loud".
"It's definitely going to be a statement because I don't play small and I always improve," she said.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
