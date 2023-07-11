Pambula's Top Pub at the Commercial Hotel will be filled with former Group 16 and Group 19 rugby league players, officials and referees this Saturday, July 15, for the annual Old Boys Reunion.
Amongst those attending, there will be a number of special guests present at the event, which starts at 11.30am, including Peter Kelly and Ron Mason.
Originating from the New South Wales south coast town of Eden, Peter Kelly played front-row forward in the NSWRL Premiership.
Mr Kelly was a NSW Representative player playing in the 1989 State of Origin, and is a duel Premiership winner with the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs where he played 69 games.
He also played 33 games for Newtown Jets and 40 games for Penrith Panthers during his career.
Narooma's Ron Mason, played with the Penrith Panthers in the early 70's and was a member of the First Representative Indigenous Team that toured New Zealand in 1973.
Earlier this year, Mr Mason travelled with 16 mates to New Zealand to mark the 50th anniversary of the first national Indigenous rugby league team that was assembled to tour New Zealand in February 1973.
"When we went over the first time they were great. They were on the side of the road in every town we'd go through, out with their kids, waving to us. [We were] very welcomed," Mr Mason said.
"I was the first Indigenous man from the South Coast to play First Grade in Sydney.
"When I look back on it now, I can't believe it really."
With the Old Boys Reunion fast approaching, Mr Mason is looking forward to reuniting friendships and sharing a yarn or two with "all the mates you can't get around to see and they can't get out."
"And [it's] the same thing here. [There's] a lot of good blokes I know around here that I haven't seen, even though I live at Narooma, down the coast, you don't get around much," he said.
"It would be good to have a catch up and talk about the old days."
Chairman of Group 16 Rugby League on the South Coast, Allan Wilton, said it's great to see players, referees and officials making the trip down.
"There's a bus load of older ex-players coming down from Bombala, a bus coming with ex-players from Tathra, so they've really jumped on board and the response has been tremendous," Mr Wilton said.
I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
