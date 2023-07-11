Life in our cemeteries moves to Candelo

Bega Valley Shire Council and Atlas of Life are pleased to present the next Life in our Cemeteries event at the Candelo cemetery on Saturday, July 22 from 11am to 3pm.
"This is an opportunity for community members to visit our cemeteries to document the plants and wildlife that live in and around them," council's environmental management officer, Erin Moon said.
"Citizen science programs like this help to inform the future management of our shire's cemeteries, through identifying the biodiversity at the site and detecting any changes that may require a modification in management.
"It's also a unique way for participants to connect with nature and each other."
Chairperson of Atlas of Life, Raymond Daly said everyone who joins the event will explore the cemetery and document what they find on the iNaturalist app, so the identity of the plant, insect or animal can be confirmed.
"Participants will explore the threatened ecological community with botanist, Jackie Miles and discover the extensive history of Candelo cemetery with historian, Fiona Firth," Mr Daly said.
Jackie Miles undertook the last floristic survey at Candelo cemetery in 2001, when the vegetation was sufficiently diverse and free from exotic species to meet the criteria to be classified as a remnant of the Lowland Grassy Woodland Threatened Ecological Community (TEC).
"The vegetation will be reassessed at this event to determine whether it still qualifies as a TEC given that weed species such as African Lovegrass, which was a minor component of the cemetery vegetation, has expanded considerably within the Candelo region in the last 20 years," Mr Daly said.
Potoroo Palace's Anna Lindstrand will give a wildlife rescue talk, Deb Taylor will lead a walk and talk on the resident invertebrates and Bega Valley Citizen of the Year, Philippa Street will speak about the restoration works carried out by Candelo Landcare.
A light lunch will also be provided.
Candelo cemetery was dedicated in 1877. Ms Firth says people will be able to see the evolution of ideas about death and mourning, and beliefs in an afterlife since that time. Elaborate headstones with religious symbolism are indicative of the Victorian era, with modest grave markers appearing after the Great Depression.
Atlas of Life assures the community that full care and respect for the cemetery and those interred will be maintained during this event.
The Atlas of Life is a not-for-profit organisation and an ongoing citizen-science project.
