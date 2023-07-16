Four Winds, Sculpture Bermagui, Little Lambs Preschool and Tilba Chamber of Commerce are concerned about the impact of a proposed prolonged closure of Wallaga Lake Bridge.
In late May Transport for NSW outlined two proposals for its planned essential maintenance and repair work.
Its preferred option is for an eight-month construction period with the bridge totally closed to vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians for four and a half months.
The closure not only affects the estimated 2700 residents in Bermagui but also several other communities with residents working in Bermagui or attending pre-school or school in Bermagui.
READ ALSO:
Little Lambs Preschool in Fairhaven said the bridge closure would impact three of their staff and 15 families in Dalmeny, Tilba and Narooma.
Tilba Chamber of Commerce submitted a letter to Member for Bega Dr Michael Holland about the closure.
"It's very concerning that there has been no prior business and community consultation.
"Limiting access and closing the bridge for up to 11 months will have significant negative economic and social impacts," it said.
Four Winds said around 60 per cent of attendees at its three-day music festival at Easter come from outside the Bega Valley.
The Easter long weekend is "an essential and critical time in the tourism landscape of the Sapphire Coast".
"In the lead up to the festival many artists, crew and volunteers travel from north of the site to prepare for the weekend.
"Across the weekend itself, many of our audience members live or stay in Narooma to join us for both free and ticketed events; and the Wallaga Lake Bridge is the essential connecting point for their journey," Four Winds said in a statement.
Sculpture Bermagui president Ivan Baker is concerned about the viability of the 10-day sculpture exhibition that runs in March to coincide with long weekends in Canberra and Victoria.
"We rely heavily, as do businesses, on visitors coming from outside the area.
"The first weekend of Sculpture Bermagui is one of the biggest weekends in Bermagui and the flow on to hospitality businesses would be huge," Mr Baker said.
He too was critical of the consultation process and said the prolonged period of work suggested it was not being appropriately resourced.
In contrast, the Batemans Bay bridgework was very well-resourced with a military-like approach "so let's see if they can come up with something better" for Wallaga Lake Bridge than is currently proposed, Mr Baker said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.begadistrictnews.com.au
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @Bega_News
Follow us on Instagram: @begadistrictnews
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.