Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Works scheduled for Boundary Road, Bega

Updated July 10 2023 - 4:22pm, first published 4:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Works scheduled for Boundary Road, Bega
Works scheduled for Boundary Road, Bega

Bega Valley Shire Council advises works will be carried out on Boundary Road in Bega between East Street and Newtown Road, from Monday, July 17 to Friday, September 30, weather permitting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.