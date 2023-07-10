Works scheduled for Boundary Road, Bega

Bega Valley Shire Council advises works will be carried out on Boundary Road in Bega between East Street and Newtown Road, from Monday, July 17 to Friday, September 30, weather permitting.
The works will be carried out by council's civil construction team and involves kerb and gutter, drainage, and road sealing.
READ ALSO:
This will require a reduced speed limit of 40km per hour, a single lane closure and no on-street parking between 7am and 5pm each day.
Traffic management and detours will be in place when required.
Council thanks everyone for their patience.
For more information, please contact council's works superintendent, James Downes on (02) 6499 2222.
For up-to-date information on all the shire's roads, visit Live Traffic NSW.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.begadistrictnews.com.au
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @Bega_News
Follow us on Instagram: @begadistrictnews
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.