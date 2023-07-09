Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Fishing comp and workshops reel in the juniors

Updated July 10 2023 - 4:10pm, first published 8:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Juniors at the Clubs Winter School Holiday Fishing Workshop. Picture supplied
Juniors at the Clubs Winter School Holiday Fishing Workshop. Picture supplied

There are already over 200 entrants in the Winter School Holidays Junior Fishing Competition which will run until 4pm on Friday, July 14.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.