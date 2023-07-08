Police have charged a man with 25 offences including stealing, fraud, and property damage in Batemans Bay.
The man was charged on Thursday following an investigation into vehicle break ins.
Officers attached to the South Coast Police District have been investigating a series of vehicle breaks ins that have occurred over the last two months in the Broulee, Batemans Bay, and South Durras areas.
Following an extensive investigation, police arrested a 33-year-old man on Russel Street, Batemans Bay, about 2.10pm Thursday (July 6).
Police also searched a vehicle nearby locating several items believed to be linked to the break ins.
The man was taken to Batemans Bay Police Station where he was charged with 11 counts of larceny, 11 counts of destroy or damage property and three counts of dishonesty/obtain financial advantage by deception.
He was refused bail to appear before Moruya Local Court Friday (July 7) where he was granted conditional bail to appear before the same court on Friday, August 11.
