Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News

Meals on Wheels serves up Christmas in July

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated July 8 2023 - 6:03pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bega Valley Meals on Wheels' Friday cafe had a festive atmosphere on July 7 as it celebrated Christmas in July.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.