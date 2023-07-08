Meals on Wheels serves up Christmas in July

Bega Valley Meals on Wheels' Friday cafe had a festive atmosphere on July 7 as it celebrated Christmas in July.
Around 60 community members and Meals on Wheel clients enjoyed a three-course meal of traditional Christmas fare, along with merriment and conversation.
The event was so popular it had to be split across two days, with around 30 partaking of the festive feast on Wednesday before Friday's full house.
Meals on Wheels food services coordinator Tamalaine Prime said there would be very few places you could get a three-course Christmas meal for just $15 - while the standard price for attending the organisation's regular Friday cafe service is an even more special $10.
"Our Friday cafes regularly have about 40 people. It's been huge, especially post-COVID," Ms Prime said.
"It's a good chance to catch up as well as have a great meal - our new cook Sandra is awesome."
Ms Prime reiterated Bega Valley Meals on Wheels is not just delivering meals to clients' homes, but "a full community service".
The Friday cafe runs from 12-2pm each week, with three-course meals for $10.
Call 6492 4146 for more details.
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
