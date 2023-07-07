Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Good News

Mogo Wildlife Park's 9-month-old gorilla Kaius reunites with the team who saved his life

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated July 7 2023 - 3:54pm, first published 2:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Nine months after Kaius famously entered the world at Mogo Wildlife Park on the south coast, the baby silverback gorilla has been reunited with the neonatal team who saved his life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan McClelland

Megan McClelland

Journalist

Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.