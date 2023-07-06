The Bega electorate is benefitting from more than $3.7million in roads funding as the first round of a new state government program gets underway.
Among the funded projects is the development of safety upgrades along the Snowy Mountains Highway between Bega and Cooma.
The NSW government said the first round of the new 'Towards Zero' Safer Roads Program was investing $41million to improve road safety across the state's regional areas.
The program's opening round, which will run until the 2024/25 financial year, will initially prioritise planning of 27 new projects and the roll out and completion of a further 11 safety upgrades in regional NSW.
The government said these projects would deliver important road infrastructure at high-risk locations that can help save lives. This included wide centre lines, safety barriers, rumble strips and shoulder widening.
READ ALSO:
In the Bega region, $3,767,510 was being invested across three projects.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison said regional drivers made up one-third of NSW road users, yet nearly 70 per cent of fatalities occured on country roads.
"In our country towns everyone knows everyone - any death or serious injury echoes through the entire community. They are not just numbers, they are people we know and love," Ms Aitchison said.
"Reducing road trauma on country roads is a key focus for the Minns Labor government.
"This initial $41 million investment for 38 projects will help make the journeys on regional state roads safer, now and into the future, as we strive towards our goal of zero deaths or serious injuries on NSW roads."
Ms Aitchison said the new program built on the success of the previous Safer Roads Program, which was estimated to have saved up to 1550 serious injuries and lives over the lifetime of the program.
"Road safety infrastructure, such as wide centre lines are estimated to reduce head-on crashes by 50 per cent and run-off road crashes by up to 25 per cent.
Additionally, safety barriers can reduce the severity of a crash by up to 95 per cent, minimising the chances of a death or a serious injury.
"We want drivers to get home safely each night to their loved ones and this investment will ensure we are heading in the right direction to achieve that."
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.