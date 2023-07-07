Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

Winter book fair
July 7-8
Bega Rotary's always popular book fair is on today and tomorrow at the Bega Showground Pavilion, 9am until 4pm both days. Entry via gold coin donation. Thousands of pre-loved books across all genres will be available to purchase via cash or EFTPOS - be sure to take along your own bags.
Plethora of Postcards Exhibition
Until July 18
The charming and understated postcard is being celebrated at Spiral Gallery in Bega. The 12th annual Plethora of Postcards exhibition runs until July 18. Read more at spiralgallery.org.au/.
Flickerfest 2023 at Tywford Hall
July 14-15
Flickerfest celebrates Australian stories and talent on the big screen and introduces incredible new filmmakers to audiences, showcasing the 'Best of Australian Shorts' and 'Short Laughs Comedy' program highlights from Flickerfest's recent Bondi festival competition. Come along and enjoy a festive atmosphere with friends and family. Arrive early for the refreshments provided by Pambula Rotary, included with your ticket! For ticketing and info visit flickerfest.com.au/tour/merimbula
Running/walking group
July 15
The next Hash House Harriers run will be on Saturday, July 15, starting at 70 Bournda Ccircuit, Tura Beach. This is our 'Christmas in July' run starting at 2pm. Wear something depicting Christmas and bring a small Kris Kringle gift of around $10. Hash House Harriers is a worldwide mixed social running/walking group. RSVP is essential for catering at the Sapphire Coast Hash House Harriers Facebook page if you are coming.
Shrek Rave Swamp Tour
July 15
Bermagui Country Club invites you to their to swamp for SHREK RAVE! DJs playing Shrek hits & party bangers all night long to bring out your inner ogre! There will be a Shrek DJ Set, Shrek-themed Balloon Wall Photoshoot and 'I'm A Believer' singalong at midnight. Plus Shrek visuals and Shrek giveaways. Keep hydrated with Shrek-themed drinks like Shrek Juice, Donkey Drank and Farquaad Fizz. There will be free green glow sticks and green glitter face painting. Plus the best Shrek-inspired outfits wins a $100 voucher. Starts 8pm in the Auditorium with tickets, including early bird tickets, available here.
Short & Horny
July 20
Short & Horny is a well-known Illawarra band which has been around for 40 decades but now with different players, the band will be appearing at the Down South Jazz Club on July 20 at Club Sapphire. Current members are Phil Swain (trombone and vocals), Scott Jackson (keys and vocals), Neil Lendrum (trumpet), Evan Batkin (saxophone), Morrisey Powell (drums and vocals) and Izaak Wasley (bass and guitar). The band plays a mix of genres including swing, disco, pop, rock 'n' roll, blues, and jive. They are a fun and lively group promising lots of popular tunes to dance to. Cost $15 for members, $25 for visitors with music starting at 7.30pm. Book via the Down South Jazz Club website or phone Pam or George Pitt on 0479 065 590.
Sapphire Coast Ulysses Club Historical Display
July 22
A display day hosted by the Sapphire Coast Ulysses Club will showcase historic motorcycles & cars. Take a stroll down memory lane at the Bega Cheese Heritage Centre on Saturday, July 22 from 10.30am through to 3pm.
Free audio storytelling workshops
July 22 & 29
Bega Valley Shire Library's is offering free audio storytelling workshops at Bemboka on Saturday July 22 and Towamba July 29. Running from 10.30am to 12pm the workshops will allow individuals to learn from Craig Garrett, a podcaster and award-winning community radio journalist. The workshops are the part of the library's COVID oral histories project, Talking Together: our stories, our history, our home. To secure your sport visit begavalley.events.mylibrary.digital/series or call the library on (02) 6499 2127.
MOTEL Art Fair in Bermagu
July 28-29
The much-anticipated annual MOTEL Art Fair will be held at the Bermagui Motor Inn at the end of July. It will feature the work of 17 local artists and artist groups. The curated selection of artists, including painters, photographers, illustrators and ceramicists, will display and sell their works in mini galleries in the motel's rooms. The MOTEL Art Fair will begin at a special opening event on Friday, July 28, from 6pm to 9pm. There will be a free open day on Saturday, July 29, from 10am to 4pm. Launch tickets are available to purchase here and register here for free entry to the open day.
Free audio storytelling workshops
August 5 & 12
Bega Valley Shire Library's is offering free audio storytelling workshops at Quaama on Saturday August 5 and Candelo on Saturday August 12. Running from 10.30am to 12pm the workshops will allow individuals to learn from Craig Garrett, a podcaster and award-winning community radio journalist. The workshops are the part of the library's COVID oral histories project, Talking Together: our stories, our history, our home. To secure your sport visit begavalley.events.mylibrary.digital/series or call the library on (02) 6499 2127.
