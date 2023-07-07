Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

Short & Horny is a well-known Illawarra band which has been around for 40 decades but now with different players, the band will be appearing at the Down South Jazz Club on July 20 at Club Sapphire. Current members are Phil Swain (trombone and vocals), Scott Jackson (keys and vocals), Neil Lendrum (trumpet), Evan Batkin (saxophone), Morrisey Powell (drums and vocals) and Izaak Wasley (bass and guitar). The band plays a mix of genres including swing, disco, pop, rock 'n' roll, blues, and jive. They are a fun and lively group promising lots of popular tunes to dance to. Cost $15 for members, $25 for visitors with music starting at 7.30pm. Book via the Down South Jazz Club website or phone Pam or George Pitt on 0479 065 590.