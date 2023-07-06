New water sharing plans for Bega and Towamba Rivers

New water sharing plans have been launched in the Bega River and Towamba River areas which will ensure water is distributed equitably and sustainably among towns, industry and the environment over the next 10 years, the NSW government said.
Executive director of water planning Giselle Howard said the two previous water sharing plans for the Bega-Brogo and Murrah-Wallaga catchments have been merged in line with a recommendation from the independent Natural Resources Commission.
READ ALSO:
"We're legally obliged to extend or replace water sharing plans every 10 years, so we've streamlined this framework, removed red tape and added new water sources, maps and clearer language to make the transition as smooth as possible," Ms Howard said.
"During the public exhibition period last year, many South Coast irrigators expressed concerns about limitations that impacted their ability to construct on-farm water storage.
"We've heard them loud and clear, especially given the challenges they faced during the last drought, the state's worst on record.
"The new plans maximise opportunities for on-farm storage, emergency access to town water supply needs, extraction during high flows, and trading while still boosting our essential environmental safeguards and the long-term protection of water sources."
The newly created water sharing plans are valid for the next decade but will be audited after the first five years to ensure they are working effectively and appropriately.
"We're not reinventing the wheel here, but we've made some valuable improvements where possible. Overall, the plans continue to protect basic landholder rights, water for the environment, and set limits on how much water can be taken," Ms Howard said.
"Importantly, there's a strong focus on recognising critical groundwater, better management of access licences and improving Aboriginal cultural outcomes.
"With the Bureau of Meteorology already predicting a return to dry times by the end of the year, the way we manage water has never been more important."
To view the water sharing plans and learn more, visit: https://water.dpie.nsw.gov.au/plans-and-programs/water-sharing-plans/status/south-coast-region
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.begadistrictnews.com.au
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @Bega_News
Follow us on Instagram: @begadistrictnews
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.