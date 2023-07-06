I have tried numerous times and with various council staff to get an exact figure on what my new rates will be. I don't want a lot of waffle, I want an exact number.
All I get is an invite to more consultations. I want a concrete number. One even sent me a rate calculator which doesn't take into account council's other horrendous charges, and being a 76-year-old computer dinosaur I had no idea what to do to get a definitive number on what my total rates including the other charges would be.
In reality the only calculator council is using is the public opinion calculator. Will I be re-elected and hold on to my position and benefits?
As my old Nan always told me, figures don't lie but liars can figure and she was right.
On the announcement by IPART approving the BVSC SRV of 45% the mayor stated "to carry on business as usual".
Forgive me if I am mistaken, but 'business as usual' is what got the council in this financial pickle.
The repeated failure to secure adequate base funding from both state and federal government and accepting responsibility for other government services transferred without adequate funding and pursuing capital purchases on the flimsiest of financial or community gains, are just a few examples of business as usual..
Despite its dire financial circumstances the council is still happy to pursue expensive expansions and upgrades. The latest is implied by the "Merimbula transport study" which asked for community input without providing funding details.
Responsible households manage their budget, spending no more than they need or can afford. It seems that this maxim does not apply to local council.
It's a shame the NSW government is not following the example of other states when it comes to ending native forest logging.
The Victorian government is ending this practice, while Western Australia and Queensland are taking steps in the same direction. But as Regional Development Minister Harriet Shing has pointed out, communities deserve certainty.
Fortunately, the Andrews government has put aside $200 million to support workers through the transition into other industries. This makes sense when logging in Victoria is no longer economically viable.
According to a recent cost-benefit analysis by the Blueprint Institute, preserving forests will benefit the economy to the tune of around $59 million, with opportunities in tourism and better water security. On top of this are the benefits in emissions reduction.
The NSW government needs to follow Victoria's example and take a strong stand on native forest logging. The sooner this happens, the better.
The NSW government is currently considering legislation that would make it easier for tenants to keep pets on rental properties, a move supported by the Animal Justice Party.
Before they go too far down that path though it would be prudent to consider the impact of cats on native wildlife, which is absolutely devastating. Over 100 native species are now threatened by domestic cats and they have already caused the extinction of many bird species, small mammals and reptiles.
Rather than making it easier for anyone to have cats, it should be made harder.
