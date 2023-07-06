Bega District News
Letters

Bega District Letters to the Editor, July 7: Concrete number on rates increase wanted

Updated July 7 2023 - 9:14am, first published 8:30am
This garbage was left by three groups of fishers on a local beach and collected by a concerned resident. "Shame on people who do not respect our coast," they told BDN. Do you have an issue to share? Get in touch via ben.smyth@begadistrictnews.com.au
Concrete figures needed

I have tried numerous times and with various council staff to get an exact figure on what my new rates will be. I don't want a lot of waffle, I want an exact number.

