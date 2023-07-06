Dane Waites is putting on his running shoes for Nardy House

An insight, through his own life experiences, into the value of therapy, is driving Dane Waites' latest big run from from Pambula to Batemans Bay.
Dane loves to run and achieved Australia-wide recognition for his mammoth run from Perth to Pambula in 2017 which raised awareness and funds for autism charities.
Now he is turning his considerable running talents to help Nardy House at Quaama.
Nardy House is a charity that provides respite and permanent accommodation to people with profound disabilities.
READ MORE:
Therapy is part of the residents' everyday lives and funding for full programs falls short of the "reasonable and necessary" NDIS criteria, CEO at Nardy House Denise Redmond said.
It has been Dane's ambition to raise funds for Nardy House for a long time, but COVID intervened.
Money raised will go towards the therapy pool that is being built at Nardy House and which would be available for members of the public who require hydrotherapy.
Dane, who lives with complex disabilities, explained to Nardy House staff members and carers the difference therapy made and continues to make to his life.
"It gives joy and hope and I want to bring this to residents at Nardy House," Dane said.
He described learning to talk with speech therapy guidance through singing.
The run will take place in October 2023 and will be staged with opportunities for Dane and Nardy House representatives to meet with supporters along the way.
"We are delighted that Dane wants to assist the residents at the house. He has an obvious rapport with all people. His enthusiasm and delight in what he does is infectious. The residents responded to him and to his support staff in a very positive way," Denise said.
READ ALSO:
"Therapy has always been a basic tenet for Nardy House. Our first campaigns related to obtaining regular therapy services for people with disabilities in the Bega Valley so Dane's run for therapy takes us to our origins," Denise said.
"Dane has the ability and insight through his own life experiences to value what therapy gives to an individual's life, and would like to take this opportunity to invite expressions of interest from potential community sponsors who would like to support this event and help ensure its success," she said.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for anyone wishing to donate to the cause.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.begadistrictnews.com.au
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @Bega_News
Follow us on Instagram: @begadistrictnews
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.