Safety barriers for notorious stretch of Monaro Highway

Updated July 5 2023 - 3:42pm, first published 3:30pm
Safety barriers are being installed along a notorious stretch of the Monaro Highway as part of a $20million program to improve the important link between ACT and the Victorian border.

