Safety barriers for notorious stretch of Monaro Highway

Safety barriers are being installed along a notorious stretch of the Monaro Highway as part of a $20million program to improve the important link between ACT and the Victorian border.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said the second project of the Monaro Highway upgrades was set to get underway next week and consists of installing a Mass Action Roadside Safety Barrier from Rock Flat to Nimmitabel.
"There were 15 crashes recorded on this stretch of the Monaro Highway from July 2017 to July 2022, resulting in one fatality and three serious injuries," the spokesperson said.
"To reduce the risk and severity of run-off-road crashes, more than six kilometres of new safety barriers will be installed at various locations along this stretch of the highway.
"Additionally, motorcycle underruns will be added to sections of existing safety barriers to provide further protection for motorcyclists."
The Transport spokesperson said that as a key connection to the NSW ski fields and Kosciuszko National Park, the Monaro Highway generated significant seasonal traffic flows during the June to October ski season.
"We are committed to providing safe and efficient journeys for locals, the tourist industry and all who use this 205km stretch of road.
"The first project as part of the Monaro Highway safety upgrades has seen more than 50km of widened centrelines and rumble strips being installed between Cooma and the ACT border.
"We are pleased to see progress steaming ahead on these critical upgrades with the first project complete and the second about to start."
Work will be carried out from Rock Flat to Nimmitabel from 7am until 5pm on weekdays from Monday, July 10, to Friday, September 1, weather permitting.
Single lane closures, traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 60kmh will be in place during work.
Transport for NSW thanked the community for its patience while work was carried out.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
