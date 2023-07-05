South Coast's Marine Rescue units collectively record over 184 rescues from 2022 to 2023

There's been more rescue missions at sea across the state than ever before with Marine Rescue NSW volunteers completing a record financial year of rescue missions that surpassed the previous mark set in 2020 to 2021.
Marine Rescue NSW Commissioner Alex Barrell said Marine Rescue NSW had over 3300 volunteers that had been involved in 4,567 rescue missions between 1 July 2022 and June 30 this year compared to 4,251 in 2020 to 2021.
In the Monaro area the busiest unit was Batemans Bay that recorded 115 rescues throughout the financial year, followed by the Eden unit with 40 rescues and Merimbula with 29.
READ ALSO:
Statistics showed that the number of rescues recorded amounted to an increase of rescues by up to 7.5 per cent in the past 12 months.
"Our volunteers safely returned over 10,000 boaters to shore during the last financial year," he said.
"Their commitment to keeping boaters safe on New South Wales waterways and in some cases during extremely challenging conditions has been exemplary."
Of the incidents that required Marine Rescue support in the last 12 months, fishing was the main activity, while mechanical failure, flat batteries and running out of fuel were most common reasons for assistance.
"Boaters need to remember that mechanical and fuel issues can lead to dangerous situations becoming life-threatening, it is vital that boaters check and service their vessels often," Commissioner Barrell said.
READ ALSO: Man dead after three-vehicle crash near Mogo
Commissioner Barrell also confirmed that Marine Rescue NSW experienced its busiest June on record with 315 rescues, a third of which were emergency situations.
The Hunter/Central Coast's Lake Macquarie unit was the busiest in NSW with 41 rescue missions last month while the Botany Port Hacking unit was involved in 26 making it the busiest of the Greater Sydney units.
Port Kembla was the busiest of the Illawarra units with 11 rescue missions, the Ballina unit had the most demand on the Northern Rivers with 10, Batemans Bay led the six Monaro units with 10 while the Port Macquarie unit had nine rescue missions on the Mid North Coast.
Marine Rescue NSW is a volunteer based not-for-profit professional organisation dedicated to keeping boaters safe on the water and supporting local communities, to find out more about what they do visit their website.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.