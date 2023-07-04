Man dead after three-vehicle crash near Mogo

A man has died after a multiple vehicle crash in the state's south.
Around 5.30pm Tuesday, July 4, emergency services were called to the intersection of the Princess Highway and Old Mossy Point Road, Bimbimbie, following reports of a multiple vehicle crash.
Officers attached to South Coast Police District attended and found the driver of a hatchback - a 23-year-old man - had died at the scene.
The drivers of the other two vehicles involved - a 46-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man - were treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics and taken to Moruya Hospital with minor injuries.
The crash scene will be forensically examined by specialist police and a report prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Anyone with information or dash cam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
