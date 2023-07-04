An alternative to mainstream early childhood education has come to Tilba and Tathra.
Bush Magic Adventures runs programs for 0-14 year-olds.
Its first school holiday program started in Tilba on Tuesday, July 4, and is sold out.
Bush school for kids aged 6-14 will commence in Tilba with Term 3, as will Nature Playgroups for children up to the age of five and Preschool programs for those aged 3-6 in Tilba and Tathra.
Simone Potter and Katrina Venables started Bush Magic Adventures in Wollongong in February 2022.
Ms Potter is a qualified primary school teacher and counsellor and Ms Venables is a qualified outdoor educator.
They originally envisaged teaching children bush survival skills and free play but it has become more than that.
With more than 20 years experience working with children, Ms Potter understood that mainstream school doesn't suit children on the autism spectrum or with ADHD, for example, and bush school offers an alternative.
She realised that in the bush setting she could simultaneously and more effectively support children with mental health and social skills issues.
"We build a community and teach them that everyone has something to offer," Ms Potter said.
"Everyone finds their place and from there they are able to find their own voice and skills and passions.
"Just because they are not in a classroom doesn't mean they aren't learning things they need for life like risk assessment and resilience," she said.
The approach is similar to how Ms Potter grew up and something she has been mulling for 13 years.
During the COVID-19 lockdown people rediscovered nature and how it improved their well-being.
Her daughter was best friends with Ms Venables' daughter and the two women discovered they shared the bush school philosophy and had a complementary match of knowledge, skills and expertise.
They now have 18 staff, or facilitators, in Wollongong.
One of the families in bush school moved to the Far South Coast and asked Bush Magic Adventures to expand.
Programs include activities like a ropes course, woodwork and using tools, starting fires with flints, rope swings, building shelters and damper and camp ovens.
On the creative side are creek play, nature art and clay work.
"It is offering an alternative way of learning to those kids who don't fit into the school system," Ms Potter said.
"Having an alternative is very important."
Ms Potter said children from mainstream schools also love the programs and parents of both groups of kids can see the benefits.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
