Detour required for Cobargo-Bermagui Rd works

Bega Valley Shire Council advises works will begin on Cobargo Bermagui Road in Cobargo from Monday, July 10 through to Thursday, July 13, weather permitting.
Local contractors will be renewing the road surface and require a full road closure between the Princes Highway and Bank Street from 7am until 5pm each day.
Road users are advised to detour via Tarlinton Street and Bank Street.
Traffic control will be on site to help motorists access their homes.
Where possible, advise traffic control or a crew member where you need to go and assistance will be provided.
There will be no on-street parking for the duration of the works.
Council thanked residents and motorists for their patience.
These works are funded by the NSW government's Fixing Local Roads Pothole Repair grant.
For up-to-date information on all the shire's road closures, visit Live Traffic NSW.
