Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News

Detour required for Cobargo-Bermagui Rd works

Updated July 4 2023 - 1:54pm, first published 1:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bega Valley Shire Council advises works will begin on Cobargo Bermagui Road in Cobargo from Monday, July 10 through to Thursday, July 13, weather permitting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.