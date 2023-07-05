Bega District News
ReBoot in Bermagui is held on the October Labor Day long weekend

By Marion Williams
Updated July 6 2023 - 9:32am, first published 8:23am
The Foundation for Rural & Regional Australia has awarded a $4400 grant to ReBoot in Bermagui to cover the cost of electronic timing of the fun runs. Picture supplied.
ReBoot in Bermagui has received a one-off $4400 grant to help cover running costs..

