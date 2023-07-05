ReBoot in Bermagui has received a one-off $4400 grant to help cover running costs..
It is one of 37 projects in remote, rural and regional NSW to share more than $407,000 funding from the Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal.
Julie Rutherford, a member of the ReBoot in Bermagui committee, said they were stoked to get the grant as they have rarely had success in their applications for funding.
She paid tribute to Christine Bimson of the Bermagui Visitor Information Centre for the successful application.
"It is a totally volunteer group and you often don't have the time and expertise for these things," Ms Rutherford said.
She said the grant will really help with the cost of running ReBoot.
"That $4400 for the electronic timing of the fun runs is an upfront cost every year that we have to cover before we get to break even," Ms Rutherford said.
ReBoot in Bermagui is designed to attract people to the area over the October Labor Day long weekend.
Transport for NSW has indicated that its preferred option for essential repairs and maintenance to Wallaga Lake Bridge, the major entrance to Bermagui from the north, is a 4 1/2 month closure starting in October.
It means that visitors and residents from north of Wallaga Lake will have to detour via Cobargo.
"If people want to come to an event, they will come," Ms Rutherford said.
"The event is going ahead regardless but we hope that bridge closure doesn't happen."
She said the proposed prolonged closure is wrong on every level and grossly unfair.
"Tourism is our life blood.
"If people are told to detour via Cobargo, they will go to Cobargo and keep on going" instead of coming to Bermagui.
She said the closure wouldn't happen in a city or big regional town.
"They think they can do it to us because we are a small rural community," Ms Rutherford said.
Member for Eden-Monaro Kristy McBain said she and Bega member Dr Michael Holland had met with NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads, Jenny Aitchison, and related some of the community's concerns.
"We have been reassured community consultation will be taken into consideration," Ms McBain said.
"The minister was apologetic there wasn't appropriate community consultation" before Transport for NSW proposed its two options for the bridge's closure.
Ideas have been floated like parking their cars on the other side of the bridge and running people across on boats.
"There is some thought going into that if there have to be bridge closures," Ms McBain said.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
