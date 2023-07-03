Supporters of a Yes vote in the upcoming Voice referendum gathered at Candelo Markets on Sunday.
It was part of a string of grassroots events nationally to "Come Together for Yes" and served as the launch of the campaign locally by the newly formed group Far South Coast for Yes.
The group draws supporters from Narooma to the Victorian border.
Olwen Morris, one of the organisers, said they were delighted to hand out over 100 T-shirts to supporters.
"We ran out, we could have done with another 100!" she said.
The group had a stall at the markets alongside the Social Justice Advocates of the Sapphire Coast.
As well as supporters of the "yes" vote, the group also enjoyed sharing information about the Voice and what it would mean for the Australian Constitution with market-goers who were still undecided and seeking details.
On display was a specially decorated canoe from Eden Canoes, featuring artwork inspired by Yothu Yindi's "Mainstream" inspiring all Australians to "paddle together" to a better future.
Co-chair of the Advocates Mick Brosnan urged people to find out more if they are uncertain of how to vote.
"We will have a presence at local markets leading up to the referendum, with information to take away and volunteers happy to answer any questions," Mr Brosnan said.
"This is so important and will shape our country for generations to come. Let's do this right".
The Candelo event was just one of many held on Sunday across the country as part of the "grassroots" Yes 23 campaign.
More than 20,000 Australians showed their support for the "yes" movement with events in Melbourne and Brisbane attracting an estimated 3000 supporters, and the event at Sydney's Prince Alfred Park topping the polls with almost 5000 attendees
Yes 23 campaign director Dean Parkin spoke to attendees at the Brisbane event, alongside federal Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney.
"On behalf of the Yes campaign, I would like to thank every single person who took time out of their Sunday to join this positive movement, to come together to support a yes vote in the referendum later this year," Mr Parkin said.
"From Hobart to Darwin, we saw Australians turn out in droves to spread goodwill about this opportunity to move Australia forward by recognising Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in the constitution through a Voice to Parliament.
"People can expect to see a lot more of our campaign between now and referendum day, with plenty of opportunities for people to engage and learn about why supporting a Voice to Parliament will lead to more practical outcomes on the ground."
Co-chair of Australians for Indigenous Constitutional Recognition Rachel Perkins spoke at Sydney's event in Prince Alfred Park and welcomed the strong community support for the Yes campaign.
"This blitz of Come Together for Yes events shows the strong support that is out there in the community and is demonstration of the solidarity and unity for our positive movement," Ms Perkins said.
"Having a Voice to Parliament will make sure Indigenous people have a say about policies that directly affect them, their families and their communities.
"We are buoyed by the goodwill of Australians who are ready to embrace this unifying moment and walk with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people."
To learn more about the new Far South Coast NSW for Yes, head to its Facebook page here, and on the Yes 23 campaign click here.
