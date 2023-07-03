Bulldogs, Sea Eagles pile on points as finals approach

Merimbula-Pambula has continued its winning ways in Group 16 rugby league, downing the Snowy River Bears on Saturday.
Eleven rounds into the 2023 season, the Bulldogs are sitting pretty at the top of the ladder with nine wins to their name and just a single loss.
Intriguingly, that loss was back in round two, in a really tight clash against the Bears where they lost by just two points.
This time around it was Merimbula-Pambula's turn to host the match-up and, making best use of the home ground advantage, the Dogs ran away to a 22-10 victory.
Tom Grant and Joseph Elton crossed twice each - both once in each half - during the five-tries-to-two win.
Meanwhile, Tathra added a solid tally to its for and against with a 60-12 win over the Roosters at the Bega Rec Ground.
As usual, the Bower-Scotts reined supreme - Declan scoring three tries during the game and James on target with the boot slotting all 10 conversion attempts.
Cody Preo and Dylan Shaw supported well with two tries apiece.
In the weekend's other games, Bombala defeated Batemans Bay 28-18 and the Eden v Cooma first grade game was reclassed as a bye in a late change to the schedule.
However, Eden's trip to the Monaro was still a successful one, defeating the Fillies in league-tag 22-4 and the Stallions in reserve grade 32-10.
The win means Eden's reserves are undefeated this season after 11 rounds and heading for a strong tilt at the premiership.
There are only three more rounds before finals begin, with the top five on the first grade ladder to make it through.
For round 12, Eden will again head up the mountain, this time to take on Bombala on Saturday, July 8.
Then on Sunday, July 9, Bega is away to Narooma and Tathra to Snowy River, while Merimbula-Pambula will host Cooma at Pambula Beach Sportsground.
In reserve grade, the Bega Roosters will host Batemans Bay on Saturday.
