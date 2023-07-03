Bega District News
Bulldogs, Sea Eagles pile on points as finals approach

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated July 3 2023 - 3:13pm, first published 12:30pm
Merimbula-Pambula has continued its winning ways in Group 16 rugby league, downing the Snowy River Bears on Saturday.

