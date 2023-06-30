Bega's Littleton Gardens were filled with smiles from excited school children and equally mesmerised adults at the mini Mid-Winter Japanese Festival on Friday, June 30.
Red Japanese lanterns hung from a marquee, a table provided instructions on how to create your own origami crane, some people dressed in kimonos while others struck drums to a rhythm with Stonewave Taiko, but the screams of excitement which resonated from the central park in Bega were from children awestruck by a traditional lion dance called Shishimai.
A large crowd of school students, dog walkers, travellers, and locals had gathered to watch Ayako Fujii and Ayako Tsunazawa, taiko duo A.YA, perform a blend between modern original compositions and traditional Japanese music, using taiko and a Shinobue flute.
"Just looking at the young kids having so much fun with us, with the performance, hitting taiko, I just love to see happy faces on a beautiful day," Ms Fujii said with a smile.
Wearing a traditional lion mask made with an articulated lower jaw and moving ears, performer Ayako Tsunazawa mimicked a lion's movements while being accompanied by the rhythm of taiko.
"Mao is her name," Ms Tsunazawa said, as she tried to persuade the vivid red lion mask out of the box it was 'hiding in', before asking the assistance of the children sitting nearby to call out "Mao".
Children beamed with smiles, and burst out loud in laughs and screams of exhilaration as the lion chattered its jaw, its white mane twisting in the wind, and its body moved almost as though it was playfully leaping towards them.
Mini Mid-Winter Japanese Festival organiser Reiko Healy said the festival was going really well, especially since four primary schools made the trip down, including Bega Valley Public School, St Patrick's Primary School, Wolumla Public School, and Moruya Public School.
"We have six different activities: origami paper folding, colouring, dress-ups, storytelling at the library, taiko drumming, and lion dance," Ms Healy said, before she rejoined Stonewave Taiko; who were encouraging people to try out the Japanese drums.
"They can try lion dance, it's all free activities for the general public."
I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
