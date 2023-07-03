This weekend sees the return of the incredibly popular Bega Rotary Book Fair, but this time there's added reason to head along.
It's to be the final book fair ahead of the start of the Bega Showground's redevelopment into a community evacuation centre, with the timing and location of future book fairs as yet undetermined.
The Rotary Club of Bega has held the huge pre-loved book sales twice a year in what has become an much-loved institution in the Bega Valley and a significant fundraiser for the club's community projects.
Cate Caddy from Bega Rotary said they hadn't even been sure the winter fair would go ahead, but that with a delay to the start of demolition work, Rotary had been able to "squeeze this one in".
"We hope we can continue with the book fairs once work is finished, but we don't know how long that will take," Ms Caddy said.
The Rotary Winter Book Fair is being held on Friday and Saturday, July 7-8 at the Bega Showground Pavilion.
It's open 9am until 4pm both days, with entry via gold coin donation.
Thousands of pre-loved books across all genres will be available to purchase via cash or EFTPOS - be sure to take along your own bags.
With the imminent redevelopment of the showground's buildings, Rotary has lost its second-hand book storage as well as access to its fair venue.
However, it's still accepting small quantities of books to sell this weekend.
Donations can be left at the offices of Elders Bega (3/248 Carp St) or Member for Bega Michael Holland (122 Carp St Bega).
