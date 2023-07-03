Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Bega Rotary Winter Book Fair has thousands of secondhand books for sale to support community projects

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated July 3 2023 - 3:13pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This weekend sees the return of the incredibly popular Bega Rotary Book Fair, but this time there's added reason to head along.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.