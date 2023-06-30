Public school students of the South Coast lit up the stage at the Far South Coast Dance Festival at Batemans Bay on June 27.
More than 500 students from Kindergarten to Year 12 hit the stage in two performances, showcasing the region's most talented dancers.
Festival organisers said they were planning to continue hosting the event in Batemans Bay in years to come.
The dance festival celebrated its inaugural event in 2022 at the Bay Pavilions, and festival organisers said this year's festival drew the attention of hundreds more families, students and teachers.
"It was a fantastic event," an organiser said.
"The atmosphere was electric and the kids were super excited.
"In two years, there has been a remarkable difference - last year we only half-filled one of the shows."
The festival was one of many regional dance events that aim to give public school students a chance to be involved in a high-quality, artistic performance.
"Before the festival, [students] had to travel to Wollongong. This event is providing more equity of access."
Twelve public schools were involved in the production and students had the opportunity to be involved in two performances on the night.
The organiser said there was no judgement nor expectation during these family-friendly festivals - it was a celebration of talent, determination and passion.
They said venues like the Bay Pavilions' Yuin Theatre made events like the Far South Coast Dance Festival possible.
The Far South Coast Drama Festival will follow the dance event at the Bay Pavilions on August 15, 2023.
The festival is a pathway for schools and students who wish to be involved in the NSW Public Schools State Dance Festival, which will be held in Sydney in September.
