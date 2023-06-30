Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News
Schools

South coast students light up the stage in annual dance festival

Updated June 30 2023 - 12:03pm, first published 11:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Batemans Bay Public School wowed the audience at the Far South Coast Dance Festival in Batemans Bay on June 27. Picture supplied
Batemans Bay Public School wowed the audience at the Far South Coast Dance Festival in Batemans Bay on June 27. Picture supplied

Public school students of the South Coast lit up the stage at the Far South Coast Dance Festival at Batemans Bay on June 27.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.