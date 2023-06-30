Dreaded decision on rates adds to winter chill

So the decision we've all been dreading has come to pass, unfortunately but not unexpectedly.
Our general rates will increase by 24% as of today, with a further 19.6% on top of that in 12 months' time.
It's a hard pill to swallow in the midst of spiking cost of living pressures, electricity and gas bills going through the roof and many families struggling to just get by.
Obviously those cost pressures are felt by our council as well, we all understand that. The cost of running such a big business, of repairing roads, of maintaining or upgrading the countless public assets across the shire - there's always going to be a need to reach deeper into the wallet.
According to mayor Russell Fitzpatrick, those public assets run to something like $1.7billion worth, not including the day to day services provided by the council as well.
However, it might pay to take a closer look at some of those assets.
We've not long had the discussion over the shire's public swimming pools.
And as a result of the community stating loud and clear that they considered them of vital importance, the council locked itself into a commitment of providing and maintaining each of them - all six.
To be honest, that may seem excessive for a relatively small shire population. But then again, removing one or two is really not going to make much of a dent in council's operating costs.
Sure, replacing one is bound to be a considerable expense, but one would hope there was recourse to government grants etc for providing fit-for-purpose facilities that promote healthy activities, public safety and inclusion. (Why do you think some of them are called 'memorial' swimming pools?)
The council had considered a special rates variation to cover the cost of the pools the community so wanted to keep - but pulled back from that after backlash from that same community, and then the bushfires forcing an understandable shift in priorities.
Roads are by far the costliest line item on council's asset books.
I don't have an answer to that. I can't imagine anyone being comfortable in allowing the quality of their local road to deteriorate just because council is keen to save some dollars.
But in the same breath we are all keen to see council rein in spending so as to save us the pain of sifting through the lint in our own back pockets for the extra cash to prop these assets up.
We've already been told this rates hike is not enough to see council back in the black.
But I wonder what we will be asked to do without as a result.
(Try to) Have a lovely weekend.
- Ben Smyth, ACM Editor
