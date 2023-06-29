It's interesting to read the mayor's comments on the need for a 90% rate increase given the council has always had a shortfall in rate income of nearly 50% and up until 2017 controlled expenditure and funded borrowings following state guidelines.
From 2017 the council dropped borrowing and tried to survive on its own income and grants which is not possible, especially if you are renewing assets people don't use effectively or want to adopt a user pay concept.
IPART is about to change its annual assessment methodology to group like councils and compare their wage costs, asset costs and other costs which should highlight inefficiencies or other local issues, before an annual rate increase is adopted without the need for any SRV.
Mr McMahon is correct with the increased costs in running a shire of this size which is exacerbated by such a small number of ratepayers to foot the bill and with many residents opposing growth this could always remain a problem, especially in a climate of state over-regulation which makes no allowances for our location apart from grants offered which often suit a political purpose, rather than what this shire needs.
Nothing in our assessment process however allows for other essential costs of struggling to meet all family commitments which are never taken into account in any assessment proposed by governments.
Everything is assessed in isolated compartments without addressing the total cost of living impact and it's time that happened.
As Graham Lee highlights, (BDN Letters, 9/6), there has been very little public discussion about the controversial decision by the council to increase the 13 metre height limit for the Merimbula Market St development to 18 metres at the request of the developer.
The council's design guidelines stipulate 3 storeys for foreshore development. However, this decision allows a development of retail and accommodation as part of a 5 storey building along the western side of Market St.
Council received 33 public submissions, of which the vast majority opposed the development, including the Merimbula Chamber of Commerce.. The concerns included the massive scale, bulk and size of the development; the loss of sunlight and excessive overshadowing, only 3 hours of sunlight in Market St; the traffic and parking problems associated with a 5 storey building, including 52 dwellings; the loss of existing green space.
Others expressed dismay that council approved this high rise development before the Merimbula Transport Study, and the traffic and parking impacts have been completed.
The medium/high income apartments fail to address Merimbula's affordable housing needs. There is acknowledgement that Merimbula needs upgrading, but many expressed their dismay that the scale, bulk and mass of the proposed development being out of character with the "coastal village charm" of Merimbula and it will be "wrecked".
In the interests of transparency and accountability, the development was supported by Councillors Fitzpatrick, Nadin, Allen, Porter and Wright and opposed by Councillors O'Neil and Seckold. Councillors Griff and Robin were absent.
On June 9, I was involved in a motor vehicle accident on the Snowy Mountains Highway. I would like to thank all the people that stopped and offered support and showed kindness. The occupants of both vehicles were very lucky to walk away.
Thank you to Senior Constable Reeve and Raymond for their prompt attendance and ensuring the road blockage didn't cause another collision.
To Chris Grasso principal of Bombala public school for driving me home and to Gudrun Stylianou of Tarra Motors Bega for opening the dealership on the weekend for me so I could test drive and purchase a new vehicle, as well as having the vehicle ready upon returning from my planned travel arrangements. Now that is service.
Sometimes living in a small town does have advantages as country people are always willing to give a hand when you need it. Thank you to all those involved.
Yet again we see Jon Gaul, a local senior Liberal Party member, failing to disclose his political affiliations, when congratulating Russell Fitzpatrick (a Liberal Party candidate in the recent NSW State election) for his support of Jon's contrived "Fix the Brown Mountain" Campaign (BDN Letters, 9/6).
There is no doubt that here in the South-East we need a major improvement in the east-west transport connection. However, Jon and Russell need to be asked why, when the Liberal Party held this seat of Bega from 1998 to 2021, nothing was done to improve the situation?
Especially considering the then sitting member, Andrew Constance, was the NSW Transport Minister!
So, after all those years of inaction by the Liberal Party, we now have the local Liberals running a blame-game campaign against the Labor Party, who have only just got into power in NSW.
Whether it be campaigning against taxation reforms or campaigning about road repairs, Mr Gaul is notorious for hiding his political agenda and pretending to be "just another average citizen".
