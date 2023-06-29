The Monaroo Bobberrer Gudu Keeping Place at Jigamy Farm was filled with more than 500 students from 11 schools across Tuesday, June 27 to Thursday, June 29, as they gathered to acknowledge NAIDOC Week.
NAIDOC Week is an opportunity for all Australians to celebrate and recognise the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
Indigenous elder Uncle BJ Cruse said the three-day event, which was hosted by both the Eden Local Aboriginal Land Council and the Twofold Aboriginal Corporation, was a success.
"As the chairman of Eden Local Aboriginal Land Council, and Elder for the local community, I'd like to express appreciation to the teachers and the parents for allowing their children to come and partake in this celebration with us," Uncle BJ Cruse said.
"It's a really fantastic time for cultural immersion amongst all the kids, and it's been going for many many years. They immerse themselves in language, and culture, also meeting with Elders," Mr Bateman said.
"It is important to understand not only our recent history, but the history that goes for many many thousands of years.
"Some communities are matriarchal, some are patriarchal, some are elders at 50, some are considered elders when they become 13, depending which mob you come from across the country. So, it's a really important thing."
Children participated in storytelling workshops, learning about food, gathering tools, and seafood resources, Indigenous arts through dance and painting, and tours with a bush tucker walk, spear throwing and boomerangs.
Indigenous women Zenda Manton and Tanya Aldridge were looking after the Johnny cakes; a bread made from flour, warm water and salt.
"Every year we come out here, that's our little thing," Ms Manton said.
"My mum and [Tanya's] mum used to do it before we were doing, so it was handed down to us, and we have the two young girls here, they are doing all the butter, and they will stand up when they get a bit older."
Dre Wicks shared knowledge he was given from Uncle BJ Cruse about artefacts, different stone tools, and how they were utilised, including boomerangs, tomahawks, axes and grinding tools, while Richard Sanders from fisheries taught further practical hands-on skills through fish identification, measuring and handling.
Four dances including the welcome dance with leaves, cleansing the space and area in preparation for performing.
