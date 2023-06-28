A beginner's guide to performing a technical SEO audit

Performing a technical SEO audit enables you to identify and resolve various technical SEO fixes for better rankings. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.



In this digitally propelled world, companies must embrace technology to improve efficiency in various business functions, including marketing. Remarkably, the internet has become a core pillar in the modern business world. Notably, with the increased number of digital users, it has become essential for business owners to promote their products and services digitally.

According to statistics, internet users worldwide were above five billion as of April 2022. This represents 63.1% of the global population. Therefore, with this current trend in online behaviour, you'd want to implement a solid digital marketing strategy to engage your brand's target audience in a personalised and efficient manner.

One of the most effective digital marketing strategies is Search Engine Optimisation (SEO). SEO focuses on improving your ranking on search engines and driving organic traffic to your website. Research shows that the top results of a Google Search can attract over 90% of organic traffic. Therefore, you'd want to rank higher so prospective customers can find you quickly when they search for related products or services.

And with the ever-evolving rules of SEO, it's vital to master the latest SEO tactics and best practices. That includes performing a technical SEO audit. It involves monitoring and improving various parts of your website, such as page speed and site structure, to positively impact user experience, lead generation, and increase conversion rates.

Here's a comprehensive guide to planning and performing a technical SEO audit:

What is a technical SEO audit?

Aaron Gray Said, "Technical SEO involves improving the technical aspects of your website such as canonical tags, sitemaps, and HTML tags to make it responsive for search engines." Primarily, technical search engine ranking is determined by SEO digital machinery aspects like crawlability and site loading speed. That's why performing technical SEO audits is essential for website owners looking to improve their sites to rank high on search results.

A technical SEO audit is a site maintenance practice that involves monitoring and analysing your site's technical performance by identifying SEO processes that should be optimised. Resolving such issues solves indexing and ranking problems. That's because Google crawlers will find your website's content high-quality for users, ranking you high on Search Engine Results Pages (SERPs).

And while you can perform an SEO audit independently, you should note that it requires expertise. Therefore, it's best to consider SEO management services from a digital marketing agency like Pursuit Digital. You can leverage their extensive resources and expertise to optimise your site and boost your ranking significantly.

Essential elements of a technical SEO audit

A technical SEO audit contains the elements below:

XML sitemap status and architecture

Page load speed

Mobile Optimisation

URL structure and crawl errors

Site Security

Canonical tags

HTTP status codes

404 pages and 301 redirects

Image issues

Defects in these technical SEO components can negatively impact your site's ranking, as Google may consider it irrelevant to users.

How to plan and perform a technical SEO audit

Here are some tips for beginners on how to carry out a technical SEO audit:

1. Identify indexing and crawlability issues

Your website and its pages can only be analysed and indexed by Google if it's easily crawlable. Therefore, you should perform a site audit and generate a crawl report that identifies the technical SEO issues that can negatively impact crawlability: Some of the crawl errors include:

Missing H1/H2 tags

Broken links

Many redirects and content duplicates

Keyword stuffing

Poor images

Fortunately, you can automate these website audits using tools such as Google Search Console. Once you identify the problems, you should resolve each one of them to improve your site's performance. For instance, you can remove duplicate content or URLs, cut off many redirects, and fix all broken links. Also, planning and performing site audits regularly is recommended to ensure your website is always clean of crawl errors and fully optimised.

2. Review your sitemap

A sitemap is a file containing information about your site and its web pages. It's crucial for SEO ranking because:

It acts as a guide for Google to understand your website's structure and content better. Search engines read your sitemap to crawl and index your website more effectively.

It helps search engines easily find new pages or updates to old pages.

It helps search engines identify other language versions of your site.

There are two types of sitemap formats:

HTML: It's your content sitemap that online users can access and use to navigate your website.

XML: It's the sitemap used primarily by Google and other search engine crawlers for indexing and crawling.

Therefore, during a technical SEO audit, you should check your sitemap status to ensure it meets the following guidelines:

It should be properly formatted

It contains all your updated web pages

It contains all the URLs with appropriate canonicals

It should be free of non-indexable websites

Fixing such technical concerns provides an excellent roadmap for search engine bots to crawl and index your site effectively.

3. Test your website's loading speed

Site speed test is an essential technical SEO metric to check. Notably, search engines highly consider site speed when determining the sites to list at the top of search engine results. Also, the longer it takes to load your site, the higher the bounce rate and the lower the organic traffic.

A recent study shows that a website that loads within 1 second can generate conversions three times higher than one loading in 5 seconds. A site with a 1-second load time has an average conversion rate of 39%. On the other hand, at 5 seconds, it may drop to about 22%.

Therefore, it's best practice to measure your site speed. You can use technical SEO audit tools such as Google's Page Speed Insights. You'll only provide your website's URL and get your load time metrics. In that case, if your page load time is more than 3 seconds, you should optimise your website for speed. Here are some tips to consider:

Compress images to reduce weight and increase loading speed.

Limit HTTP requests since they may stack up and delay actual page loading.

Select a good hosting. The faster your web server, the more quickly your website loads.

Enable browser caching. It temporarily stores the elements of your website so that the next time a user visits, it instantly loads without requiring a new HTTP request from the server.

Reduce total redirects to keep load times short.

In light of that, you should always decrease your website load time for higher rankings, more organic traffic, and increased conversions.

4. Test your website for mobile-friendliness

According to Statista, smartphone users worldwide are forecasted to increase over the next few years, reaching 6.2 billion by 2028. Therefore, many of your potential customers may visit your website through their smartphones due to ease of accessibility. In that case, checking if your site is optimised for mobile is essential. That is, it should undergo a programmed adjustment to enable an efficient display of content and images.

You can use Google's Mobile-Friendly Test to measure your website's mobile friendliness. Here are some of the tips to improve the mobile state of your website:

Increase the font size to make text readable

Space out your links

Compress images and CSS to improve the loading speed

Declutter your web design to make it easily navigable. Providing too many elements on the same page can create confusion, and visitors may bounce.

Implement a responsive website that rescales based on the device

Embed YouTube videos to engage visitors and improve search metrics

Also, you can test your website on actual mobile devices to determine real user conditions and what needs to be done to deliver an excellent user experience.

5. Check the HTTPS status code

Checking your HTTPS status codes is one of the critical assessments in a site audit. HTTP status code is a server response to a specific HTTP request. Search engines consider Hypertext Transfer Protocol Secure (HTTPS) safer and more efficient than Hypertext Transfer Protocol (HTTP). That's because HTTPS provides an added feature (security) protecting browser-server communications. Therefore, if your site uses HTTP URLs, it may not rank high on the SERPs. So, you should ensure your web pages are loaded over HTTPS, not HTTP.

6. Perform a backlink audit

Backlinking is a vital part of technical SEO that establishes authority and makes your site trustworthy among users. Therefore, check whether your site is linked with other authoritative sites. Part of the audit includes:

Assessing each backlink used to determine if it's relevant to your niche

Removing any bad links on the lists

Identifying and cleaning old backlinks that are no longer used

Afterwards, it would help if you searched for valuable platforms ideal to reassign new backlinks. This metric shows Google search engines the quality of your site's content and how to rank you in the SERPs.

7. Schedule your next technical SEO audit

After identifying and resolving all your technical SEO issues, you should book a date or period to perform your next technical site audit. Notably, Google keeps releasing changes to search algorithms to ensure websites are more relevant for the target audience. Therefore, with these constant SEO refreshes, it's best to be proactive in monitoring your website for technical SEO fixes. Depending on your website size and SEO status, you should aim at scheduling site audits every four to six months.

Conclusion