In a bid to fill in vegetation gaps across the Bega Valley, more than 20,000 native trees have been planted on properties through the Far South Coast Landcare Association's (FSCLA) Bush Connect program.
The project has engaged 26 local landowners over the last eight years, including Emily and Mark Doyle who bought their Kameruka farm just two years ago.
Ms Doyle said they'd considered themselves extremely lucky to have been included in the project, with 2000 trees planted along their property's creek last year.
"We see value in having vegetation to help us use our land better and if we maintain the creek the water stays in the soil a bit better," Ms Doyle said.
The Bush Connect project became a reality in 2015 when $500,000 funding was awarded to the FSCLA from the Environmental Trust.
Bush Connect was a 10-year project with the goal of improving the bush corridors from east to west between the coastal and escarpment forest systems, and has since planted 20,000 native trees on 26 properties, creating 67 hectares of revegetation.
The project relied on the collaboration between Bush Connect and land owners according to Donovan Adcock, Bush Connect's Coordinator.
"It's kind of a partnership. We provide the fencing material then they [land-owners] put the fences up and do any site preparation and maintenance and we do the planting," Mr Adcock said.
Being a long term project, landowners were given education and support on environmental conservation as well as pest plant and animal control - with the obligation to monitor and ensure the success of the plantation in the final two years of the project.
"Most of our projects are on creeks because they're a more sensitive area and you get better results planting trees there because it's more moist.
"The Bega Valley is so big that we can't make just one huge corridor through the valley. It's all little stepping stones that we'll keep adding to through the years.
Mr Adcock said the project prioritised linking up neighbouring properties with channels of trees, specifically around dams and rivers; areas worth protecting and investing in for a range of reasons.
"As we've cleared vegetation and livestock have eroded all our gullies and creeks, they've become like drains. Not having vegetation means there's no habitat for animals and structure or diversity for birds or marsupials to hide.
"From a farmer's perspective, having vegetation creates shelter for livestock, windbreaks and shade.
"Planting around dams you're going to get less around the water. These areas are generally not really ideal grazing, so the farmer doesn't feel like they're locking away their best land."
Over a year since the 2000 natives were planted, Ms Doyle said she had already been impressed with the growth of the trees, and was looking forward to being able to plant more.
"Huge slabs of the creek fell away last year with all the rain so if we hadn't done something it would've just kept going," Ms Doyle said.
The project also funded off-stream water points for livestock, which was an attractive alternative for the Doyles who, both as vets, were aware of the risks of livestock using their water source as a toilet.
While the project is set to end in 2025, Mr Adcock said he was confident similar projects to Bush Connect would be funded in the future.
"Your Local Land Services also fund similar projects," he said.
Contact Local Land Services or Landcare to find out more.
