Man waits nearly two hours lying on the ground after fall, for an ambulance at Eden

A man waited for one hour and 50 minutes for an ambulance at Eden while lying on the ground after a fall.
He was eventually picked up by an ambulance which already had a patient, and placed in the front seat to be taken to Bega Hospital.
The man fell about 100 metres north of the Curalo Medical Clinic on the Princes Highway, Eden. Clinic staff assisted the man, and stayed with him until help finally arrived.
The call was made at 10.20am on Monday, June 26 and the ambulance, with another patient stopped at about 12.10pm.
The staff member at Curalo Medical Clinic said the offer to take the man with another patient was made because the ambulance tasked for the job was still 40 minutes away and coming from Bombala.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said based on information provided by the caller, the call was correctly triaged as requiring a response without lights and sirens.
The closest available ambulance was dispatched, but was then diverted to a higher priority incident while enroute.- NSW Ambulance spokesperson
"The closest available ambulance was dispatched, but was then diverted to a higher priority incident while enroute," the spokesperson said.
"NSW Ambulance then made two calls to the scene to check on the patient's condition and advise on the response time. The man was also monitored by clinicians from the medical centre.
"Another ambulance was dispatched to the medical centre for a second patient, and crews determined that both patients could be safely transported to hospital in one ambulance," the spokesperson said.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
