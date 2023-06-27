Free waste vouchers from Bega Valley Shire Council coming in July

Bega Valley Shire residents wanting to clean out the spare room or shed will be happy that a new set of free waste vouchers are coming in July.
The vouchers, provided twice a year in July and December, offer residents an opportunity to dispose of their waste conveniently and responsibly at any of the shire's waste transfer stations.
Council urges ratepayers to use their current vouchers before the end of July, when they expire.
Voucher holders can beat the queues by paying a visit to their local waste transfer station before the last weekend of July.
The waste vouchers will automatically appear on the free Bega Valley Waste App for customers who have already registered. A printed copy will be mailed to those who request it.
Those yet to register are encouraged to download the app for hassle-free access to their vouchers and for more information on how to use them effectively.
Tenants living in rental properties can request a screenshot of the free waste vouchers from the property owner.
For more details on the Bega Valley Shire's free waste vouchers, customers can also visit Council's website.
