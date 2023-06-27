Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News

Free waste vouchers from Bega Valley Shire Council coming in July

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated June 28 2023 - 9:01am, first published 8:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Free waste vouchers can be used at any shire waste transfer station. Picture supplied
Free waste vouchers can be used at any shire waste transfer station. Picture supplied

Bega Valley Shire residents wanting to clean out the spare room or shed will be happy that a new set of free waste vouchers are coming in July.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.