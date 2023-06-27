The 2023 Winter School Holidays Junior Fishing Competition starts this Saturday, July 1.
Born out of COVID, the junior fishing competition was instigated by the Merimbula Big Game and Lakes Angling Club to coincide with the school holidays for both NSW and Victoria and to support junior angling, our local fishing tackle stores and tourism during the slower winter period.
In 2023, its fourth year, the competition has now become entrenched in the calendar and includes two fishing workshops at the club.
The enthusiasm displayed by the community for this event and the club's opportunity to mentor junior novices to take up the great outdoor pastime of fishing has made the competition an outstanding success.
The competition runs for two weeks from 6am Saturday, July 1, to 4pm Friday, July 14.
Entry is free thanks to the support of a Recreational Fishing Trust grant and its major sponsor Flooring Xtra of Merimbula.
Accompanied by an adult, each entrant can collect a showbag of angling goodies, capture slips and all details from either Tackle World Merimbula or Boss Outdoor Merimbula from Thursday, June 29.
Prizes will be awarded for the longest of five fish species - flathead, bream, tailor, Australian salmon and trevally. These are voucher prizes of $50, $40 and $30 for first, second and third for both Juniors (under 16 on July 14) and Small Fry, under 11 years.
To spread the prizes evenly and recognising some local juniors are already angling experts there is one prize per person.
Everybody who submits a fish is in with a chance as there is a combined junior & small fry mystery size fish for each species with prizes of five rod and reel combo sets valued at over $200 each.
Additionally every junior and small fry angler who catches and enters a legal-size fish of any of the five species gets one entry per species in the lucky draw prize to win one of the following: four rod and reel combo sets; five tackle boxes with assorted tackle valued at $100 each; and five tackle packs valued at $100.
There are also "how to catch" workshops run by experienced anglers at the MBGLAC clubrooms, Spencer Park, Merimbula from 10am till noon on both the 3rd and 10th of July. Juniors must be accompanied by an adult. Registration essential by emailing juniorfishing.mgblac@gmail.com.
The prize presentation will be held from noon Sunday, July 16, at the Spencer Park MBGLAC clubrooms where all competitors are invited to a free sausage sizzle. Competitors do not need to be present to win as prizes will be forwarded.
