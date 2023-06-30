Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

Stonewave Taiko and taiko duo, A.YA from Melbourne are excited to present a mini Mid-Winter Japanese Festival with a variety of activities taking place over three days in Bega. Enrich your understanding of Japanese culture, have fun, cook and eat, and experience the joy of playing taiko! Join activities at the SCPA Markets in Littleton Gardens on Friday morning, and a taiko workshop for all ages and all abilities on Saturday morning at the Sapphire Coast Anglican College. For more information, head to the Stonewave Taiko website and book for the taiko workshop at www.trybooking.com/CJAMT.