Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

Plethora of Postcards Exhibition
Until July 18
The charming and understated postcard will be celebrated in the coming months at Spiral Gallery in Bega. The 12th annual Plethora of Postcards exhibition opens at Spiral Gallery from June 23 and runs until July 18. Morning tea and artist talk on Saturday, July 1. Spiral Gallery is on Church St, Bega. For more details head to Spiral's website: spiralgallery.org.au.
Stonewave Taiko: A mini Japanese Festival
June 29 - July 1
Stonewave Taiko and taiko duo, A.YA from Melbourne are excited to present a mini Mid-Winter Japanese Festival with a variety of activities taking place over three days in Bega. Enrich your understanding of Japanese culture, have fun, cook and eat, and experience the joy of playing taiko! Join activities at the SCPA Markets in Littleton Gardens on Friday morning, and a taiko workshop for all ages and all abilities on Saturday morning at the Sapphire Coast Anglican College. For more information, head to the Stonewave Taiko website and book for the taiko workshop at www.trybooking.com/CJAMT.
Farm on the Green
July 2
Farm on the Green, located at Club Sapphire, is a community garden which sells produce on Sundays between 9.30-11am. They also run workshops on the first Sunday of the month between 11am and noon. On Sunday, July 2 the workshop is about pest control. They are also keen to have new members join them. Discover more at the workshop or when you buy fresh produce they grow on site.
Winter Book Fair
July 7-8
The incredibly popular Rotary Club of Bega Book Fair is having one more outing before the upgrades to the showground commence. Thousands of pre-loved books will be fore sale at the Bega Showground Pavilion on Friday July 7, and Saturday July 8, 9am-4pm each day. Entry by gold coin donation and sales are by EFTPOS or cash. Bring a bag.
Social Justice Advocates
July 13
The Social Justice Advocates of the Sapphire Coast invites members and guests to their AGM on Thursday, July 13 at the CWA rooms in Pambula from 7pm. All members welcome and others invited to the general meeting which follows, without voting rights if not a member.
Flickerfest 2023
July 14-15
Flickerfest celebrates Australian stories and talent on the big screen and introduces incredible new filmmakers to audiences, showcasing the 'Best of Australian Shorts' and 'Short Laughs Comedy' program highlights from Flickerfest's recent Bondi festival competition. Enjoy a festive atmosphere with friends and family. Arrive early for the refreshments provided by Pambula Rotary, included with your ticket! For ticketing and info visit flickerfest.com.au/tour/merimbula
