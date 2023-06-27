The much-anticipated annual MOTEL Art Fair will be held at the Bermagui Motor Inn at the end of July.
It will feature the work of 17 local artists and artist groups.
The MOTEL Art Fair brings together artists, collectors and art enthusiasts for a night and day of fun, art and culture.
It is organised by SECCA (South East Centre for Contemporary Art) and supported y Bega Valley Shire Council.
SECCA director, Iain Dawson, said the curated selection of artists, including painters, photographers, illustrators and ceramicists, will display and sell their works in mini galleries in the motel's rooms.
"Our model is unique in that we support a local business in its off season and gather emerging and established local artists to display their artwork in a motel room, presenting a pop-up style space as a collective art fair," Mr Dawson said.
"This year we're in Bermagui and we can assure that seasoned art lovers, first-time collectors, locals and visitors will find something to suit their taste, space and spend.
"Whether it's an original painting for the home or office, a stunning photograph of our beautiful region or a unique ceramic gift for a family member or friend."
The MOTEL Art Fair will begin at a special opening event on Friday, July 28, from 6pm to 9pm.
There will be a free open day on Saturday, July 29, from 10am to 4pm.
"We expect it will be well-attended, like the previous two years, providing the opportunity to meet with the artists and purchase any and all artworks on display," Mr Dawson said.
Artists and art groups exhibiting this year include:
Launch tickets are available to purchase here and register here for free entry to the open day.
