Get your dose of culture at the MOTEL Art Fair in Bermagui

Updated June 27 2023 - 6:33pm, first published 10:38am
Visitors at the MOTEL Art Fair launch event in Eden in 2022. Picture by Chris Sheedy.
The much-anticipated annual MOTEL Art Fair will be held at the Bermagui Motor Inn at the end of July.

