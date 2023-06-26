Central Tilba Public School had a busy end to Term 2 with its Winter Solstice Lantern Parade and NAIDOC Gathering.
The parade, which first happened about five years ago, is an initiative of the Tilba branch of the CWA to get the community together.
The children made their lanterns at school.
On Friday, June 23, they paraded down Bate Street from the Cheese Factory to the Big Tilba Hall where CWA members were ready with a selection of delicious and warming soups and a smorgasbord of sweet treats.
The following Monday, June 26, families and friends of the school joined the pupils' NAIDOC Gathering for a cook-up on the new fire pit and a sing-a-long.
Jess Hone, president of the P&C Association, and school learning support officer and general assistant Sandy Felder, toiled over the fire pit cooking for the parents and other visitors.
Narooma High School's Aunty Karen gave a welcome to country during which she spoke about regular childhood trips from Sydney to the Far South Coast to connect with country.
Some Year 6 pupils gave speeches relevant to this year's NAIDOC theme of For Our Elders.
The pupils sang six songs, with some in Dhurga language including Walawaani, Kookaburra sits in the old gum tree and Heads, Shoulders, Knees and Toes.
They also performed the Kookaburra song in sign language.
Another song, 'This is our place', was written by Robyn Martin.
The children learnt that song, as well as two of the Dhurga language songs, at Four Winds' spring youth music festival last year.
David Hewitt, who is responsible for Four Winds' community engagement and education activities and directs its Create & Inspire program, said it was lovely the kids were still singing those songs because "they become songs the community knows and loves".
As part of last year's youth festival he ran a program about returning to song.
"After the pandemic the feeling was they hadn't sung for two years so what better way to learn than in language.
"There were kids in Year 3 who had never sung in a group. It broke my heart," he said.
Learning to sing in language has been a community affair with help from First Nations artist Cheryl Davison and her multi-generational Djinama Yilaga Choir.
School principal Tania Hextell said Bermagui Public School also helped with mentoring.
"We don't have an Aboriginal education officer so we had to get permission from the Wallaga Lake community," Ms Hextell said.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
