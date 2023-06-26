With Round 10 in the books, three Bega Valley sides sit at the top end of the Group 16 first grade ladder, setting up for an exciting final four weeks of competition.
Merimbula-Pambula and Eden continued their winning ways and appear to be the teams to beat, while Tathra, after jumping out as the early season favourite, ended a three game skid with a win against Batemans Bay.
The Bulldogs kept their two point gap on Eden at the top of the ladder, setting up a juicy round 13 clash between the two sides on July 23 in Pambula.
The match with Eden will be the Dogs' last before the finals, with round 11 and 12 games against Snowy River and Cooma in the coming weeks.
The Bulldogs dismantled a visiting Bombala Blue Heelers squad on Saturday in Pambula, running in 11 tries to Bombala's two, 10 of which were converted by the Bulldogs.
It was a debut to remember for Joey Elton, coming off a solid performance for the Bulldogs earlier in the day in the under 18s competition.
Elton bagged two tries for the Dogs, who are now unbeaten since round two of the 2023 competition.
A close early first half score of 16-12 in favour of the Dogs was blown wide open late in the passage, following an altercation between the two sides which saw the home side with an extra player in the final minutes of the half.
Making the most of the added space, the Bulldogs stretched the lead to 28-12 with two quick tries to head into the sheds with some breathing room.
The onslaught continued in the second half, with six more unanswered tries to seal the 64-12 win and the Paul Yelds Shield.
Tathra bounced back in a big way in round 10, after dropping out of the top spot with three tough losses through June.
The Sea Eagles hosted a fierce Batemans Bay Tigers side, but managed to find their groove to grab a 34-20 win.
The Eden Tigers hadn't lost since round five, and on Sunday, June 25, their hot streak continued with a 34-16 win at home against the Narooma Devils.
It was a tale of two halves, with Eden ferocious out of the gates to take a 24-0 lead into the sheds thanks to three first half tries from centre Rhyse Grewar.
Despite Narooma winning the second half, the damage was done as Rhyse added the cherry on the cake with a last minute fourth try, which sees him now tied with Merimbula-Pambula's Luke Rixon as the competition's leading try scorers.
In round 11 Merimbula will host a Snowy River Bears side looking to make a finals push, tied on points with Tathra in third place.
