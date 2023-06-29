Emergency vehicles from NSW Ambulance, Fire and Rescue, NSW SES, NSW Rural Fire Service, and Marine Rescue, parked themselves on display at Barclay Street sportsground in Eden over the weekend for a disaster preparedness event.
The Prepare Our People community fun day invited adults and children to interact with emergency services, and deepen their understanding about the roles and the equipment available to help protect the Far South Coast.
The event, which was organised by Eden Community Access Centre, the Disaster Preparedness Project, and in collaboration with Australian Red Cross, aimed to provide interactive and engaging stalls, rather than an event with flyers on a desk.
Australian Red Cross recovery officer Kaley Morrissey said the day went very well, with an estimated 250 people attending over the four hours.
"It was really lovely to see families out and about, in a way that allowed them to sort of have that awareness of what emergency services do," Ms Morrissey said.
"It was nice to know that many people would have had exposure to thinking about their preparedness."
Lying on the ground by the SES vehicle was a rescue training dummy in uniform alongside a carbon-fibre telescopic rescue pole with adjustable end attachments which invited participants to have a go.
The Rural Fire Service brought along their smokeroom; a portable metal unit that fills with smoke from a smoke machine, and teaches participants how to get down low and go go go.
Other emergency services provided the opportunity to explore ambulance vehicles and firetrucks, each filled to the brim like toolboxes, while the devices on demonstration opened the eyes of onlookers.
"Some people don't realise that [Red Cross] are actually classified as emergency services," Ms Morrissey said.
"[Our] emergency services stream spans across the country, nationally. We're basically there before, during and after an emergency."
Australian Red Cross helps on the ground before a disaster by helping to prepare communities, during a disaster through their volunteer emergency services, assisting in evacuation centres, connecting separated families, and through psychological first aid, and after through outreach, support and recovery.
"We have practical tools like how to put together an evacuation kit," Ms Morrissey said.
"But we also talk about things like how you handle stress, and giving them techniques to deal and cope with that.
"People and individuals in communities who prepare and have a plan, they cope better and fare better, before, during, and after a disaster."
Australian Red Cross has the Get Prepared app, available for Android and Apple, to assist with disaster preparedness.
I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
