Sapphire Coastal Adventures extends winter whale watching tours

Sam Armes
By Sam Armes
Updated June 26 2023 - 4:41pm, first published 2:00pm
Jessica Millar, co-owner of Sapphire Coastal Adventures with assistant whale-watcher Roger. The business has seen recent success spotting humpbacks heading north during their annual east coast migration, thanks to increased population of the once hunted species. Main picture by Sam Armes and inset supplied by Sapphire Coastal Adventures.
Twenty-five years ago it was a real challenge to catch a glimpse of the northern migration of humpback whales along the Far South Coast.

Sam Armes

Sam Armes

Journalist

Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

